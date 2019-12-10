Trusting scientists is best way to counter sanctions: deputy parliament speaker 

TEHRAN - The vice speaker of the Iranian Parliament said on Tuesday that one of the best ways to overcome consequences of the U.S. sanctions is to rely on the country’s talents.

Addressing an open session of Majlis, Masoud Pezeshkian said, “This is very important to pay due attention to scientists and science-based companies.”

“If we are to resist against U.S. and its sanctions, we have to believe in our talents. If we do trust them and if provide required support for them, neither the U.S. nor Europe nor any other power will be able to pin down us,” noted Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon who served as health minister at the Khatami administration.

Touching upon knowledge-based companies’ problems, he said, “We have had a unique point of view and political commitment to two key issues of (peaceful) nuclear technology and (deterrent) missile program and have managed to have a say powerfully. Our policy enabled us to go forward.”

The senior pro-reform lawmaker went on to say that “senior officials should realize” that scientists including the talented youth can help advance the country.

He added, “If they have any plan to settle problems (of the knowledge-based companies and institutions) they should submit it to the Majlis which is fully prepared to cooperate with them.”

Pezeshkian added, “The only way to save the country is resorting to science.”

In mid-October, Vice-President for Scientific and Technological Affairs Sorena Sattari announced that knowledge-based companies were increasing at a swift pace despite the sanctions imposed on the country.

“As the knowledge-based firms are developing, increasing their production capacity is on our agenda, and the government will support them,” Sattari said during a visit to the knowledge-based companies in Alborz Industrial City of Gazvin.

The vice president visited different sections of Gelatin Halal Pharmaceutical Technology Company, which used state-of-the-art technologies as the only food and drug gelatin company to produce powdered and granular from fresh bones of cows.

Gelatin is one of the most important and strategic products used in various industries, including the pharmaceutical industry, the food industry (dairy, beverages, chocolate and confectionery), military and paper with no substitute.

Gelatin Halal Company is also registered as a knowledge-based company, and the unit with a capacity of 1500 tons per year, currently operates at its one-third capacity.

