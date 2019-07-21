Iran Ready to Tackle Bigotechnoloy Sanctions: VP

Iran’s Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari says the country has specific plans to tackle sanctions, especially in the biotechnology sphere.

Iran will soon focus on a significant amount of support for medicine and vaccines needed for livestock and poultry, Sattari said during a visit to a knowledge-based company in the vicinity of Tehran.

He also announced the advancement of knowledge-based companies in biotechnology, human and animal medicine, and vaccines, adding that the young people who have ideas can, after a while, run knowledge-based companies and become a producer.

“We have great companies in this field, and we hope that this new move in the field of livestock and poultry will enable the country to be independent in producing medicines and vaccines,” said the vice president.

At the moment a good ecosystem has been created in this field turning the country into the first regional power in biotechnology, he added.

“We import $600 million worth of pharmaceuticals only in the human sphere annually, and we can produce 80 to 90 percent of it inside the country using the existing projects that are underway,” concluded Sattari.

(Source: IFPnews)