Leader renews call for oil-free economy

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on Tuesday insisted on his position that it is necessary that Iran cut dependence on oil incomes and its side effects.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks while paying a visit to an exhibition of knowledge-based companies and superior technologies in Tehran. He was accompanied by Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari.

The Leader said young people visiting the fair were asking why certain goods that are being produced inside the country are being imported.

“One of the complaints of young visitors and producers in this exhibition was the issue of importing some products which are manufactured in the country too,” the Leader remarked.



He said such a situation is the consequence of an economy which is dependent on revenues from crude exports, adding this “wrong view” must be reformed.

The Leader told Sattari that “you must not allow such barriers to block the way on our active young human resources, do your best in this regard and I will do my best too.”

MJ/PA