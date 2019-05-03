Over 6,500 startups operating in Iran: official

TEHRAN – Over 6,500 startups are now active in the country, the head of the Strategic Technologies Center announced, Mehr reported on Monday.

Esmaeil Qaderifar said that the startups should provide innovative models in the market.

He explained that a startup is a company, which provides services based on new technologies and can turn into knowledge-based industrial companies in the future.

The startups in Iran grow rapidly even weekly, he said.

The Iranian startup ecosystem is one of the biggest ones in the southwestern Asia and will turn into the most powerful economies in the near future.

In April, the vice president for science and technology Sourena Sattari called Iran as the largest hub of startups in the region.

