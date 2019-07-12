Iranian biopharmaceutical medicines treat patients in Russia, Turkey: VP

TEHRAN – Now patients in Russia, Turkey and other countries in the region are treated with biopharmaceutical medicines produced by Iranian companies, the vice president for science and technology said, Mehr reported on Wednesday.

Sourena Sattari made the remarks during a meeting held at the International Industrial Trade Fair (INNOPROM), which is currently underway in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

Iranian medicines can cure four types of life-threatening illnesses using stem cells, which is unique in western Asia, he added.

On June 22, the first Iranian pharmaceutical factory in Turkey that produces recombinant protein drugs and biologic medicines was inaugurated.

CinnaGen Pharmaceutical Group launched the new production line in Turkey with the name of CinnaGen ilaç. The factory produces 22 types of medicine that are mostly used for treating chronic, life-threating diseases such as cancer, osteoporosis, multiple sclerosis (MS), as well as the nervous system and blood diseases.

In early July, Iran's Food and Drug Administration announced that Iran is now manufacturing pharmaceutical raw materials as well as medicines in many countries, including Russia.

Robot-assisted surgery, linear particle accelerator, dosimeters, Radiofrequency (RF) wireless medical devices and medical cyclotron are produced by the Iranian knowledge-based companies, Sattari explained.

Some knowledge-based companies in Iran, which are active in the field of traditional medicine, provide medicine to treat different diseases like chronic migraine headache, he said.

“Over 260 knowledge-based companies are active in the field of new medicines and 200 companies are active in the field of medical equipment in Iran. These knowledge-based companies earn millions of dollars of income by exporting medicine to other countries.”

Today, Iran has one of the largest e-commerce networks in the Middle East holding over 90 percent of market share with online retail business, he said, adding, over 4400 knowledge-based companies are active in the country, providing technologies and services that can be used in international joint venture projects.

“Millions of dollars of trade are done by over 1000 product suppliers and 11,000 shopping websites in Iran. One of the websites is amongst the top 200 most-visited ones in the world.”

This is a great opportunity for Russians to expand their market in Iran, he added.

Technology also provides a great chance for the development of cultural relations between the countries, so Russian companies can introduce their services and products using internet platforms in Iran, he noted.

“Iran and Russia can cooperate in different fields of technology including emerging diseases, regional environmental challenges, and energy efficiency. Cooperation in the field of innovation and technology between the two countries is one of the main issues that was on high agenda during recent years.”

Cooperation in the field of nanotechnology, biotechnology, aerospace, cognitive science, and renewable energies can depict a brighter future for the region, he said.

70 knowledge-based companies attend INNOPROM 2019

A high-ranking trade and technology delegation, comprising managing directors of 70 knowledge-based companies, traveled to Russia from July 9 to 14.

Headed by Sattari, the delegation is also composed of representatives from ministries of foreign affairs, science, and health, as well as the Trade Promotion Organization and the National Innovation Fund.

The managing directors plan to hold meetings with their counterparts in the Russian cities of Moscow and Yekaterinburg to boost cooperation.

The meetings aim to develop cooperation in the field of technology and science between the two countries.

