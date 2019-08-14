Iranian knowledge-based firm designs remote diagnostic devices

TEHRAN – A knowledge-based company in Iran has designed devices for remote medical diagnosis based on artificial intelligence (AI), Mehr reported on Sunday.

The company, which is active in the field of digital health, focuses on diagnostic products in order to promote new technologies in the field of health.

“We can design the devices using signal and image processing technologies as well as artificial intelligence for remote diagnosis,” the company’s managing director Fatemeh Rafan said.

She said that accurate diagnosis is one of the main issues in health problems.

For example, a problem in blood chemistry can be diagnosed through sampling by electronic and smart devices, she added.

Medical remote diagnosis is a special field and a few number of countries have got achievements in this field and this technology is monopolized by its creators, she said.

“However, we can attain such achievements with the help of experts in different fields of technology in order to develop digital economy.”

Using smart gadgets and other technologies, patients can be treated and diagnosed remotely, she noted.

She named home blood glucose kits as one the first-generation examples of self-diagnostic devices.

Now, the remote diagnosis technology is being expanded with the help of signal processing and AI, she added.

“We aim not only to develop diagnostic devices, but also to encourage people to be aware of remote diagnostic methods,” she said.

In the near future, all of us should use these devices in the field of medical sciences, she concluded.

Future market of remote diagnosis

According to industryreports24.com, remote diagnosis is a method of providing diagnostic to a problem or issue which is at a distance. In this the information is mainly shared through wire or wireless. Different software like messaging platforms, video conferencing and other data access tools are used in remote diagnostics. Some of the common applications of remote diagnostics include vehicle health tracking and diagnostics, service assistance and vehicle system and component access.

Global remote diagnostics devices market is set to witness a stable CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. A report, released by the Data Bridge Market Research, contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The report also estimates CAGR values along with its fluctuations for the definite forecast period. Remote Diagnostics Devices Market report makes available key measurements, status of the manufacturers and is a significant source of direction for the businesses and organizations.

