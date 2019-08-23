D-8 sec. gen. visits Pardis science, technology park

TEHRAN - The secretary-general of the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8), Dato' Ku Jaafar Ku Shaari, heading a delegation of officials paid a visit to Pardis science and technology park on Monday.

Iran National Technomart, Technology Transfer and Exchange Network (TTEN), Mustafa Prize, International Innovation and Technology Exhibition (INOTEX) and international cooperation were discussed with Pardis managers during the visit.

The Iranian side proposed negotiating with the Islamic Development Bank to sponsor TTEN activities and visiting innovation factories established in Tehran by the park.

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, also known as Developing-8, is an organization for development co-operation among the following countries: Bangladesh, Egypt, Nigeria, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Turkey.

