Iranian knowledge-based firms to attend MAKS 2019

TEHRAN – A number of Iranian knowledge-based firms will attend the 14th International Aviation and Space Salon, MAKS 2019, which will be held from August 27 to September 1 at Zhukovsky International Airport, southeast of Moscow, Russia.

Supported by Iran National Innovation Fund and the vice presidency for science and technology, the knowledge-based firms will also participate in B2B meetings during the event, ISNA reported on Sunday.

The exhibition is a great opportunity for companies in order to expand their export market for knowledge-based products.

MAKS provides a unique opportunity to experts in the field and businessmen for establishing multi-level connections, further developing industrial cooperation and finding new business partners. The key role of the Aviation Salon as a generator of new alliances and productive ideas is recognized worldwide.

The main objective of MAKS is to demonstrate achievements of Russian high tech and receptiveness of the domestic Russian market to joint projects with foreign partners.

MAKS is held in Zhukovsky – the town synonymous to the aviation science and technology – at the airfield of the country's central test base – Gromov Flight Research Institute.

SB/MG