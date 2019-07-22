IKAC plans to establish science and technology park

TEHRAN - The Imam Khomeini Airport City Co. is planning to establish a science and technology park within its vast premises, IKAC reported on Monday.

Mohammadreza Karimian, who is a member of the board of directors at IKAC and responsible for logistics management, has said that the IKAC plans to allocate 300 hectares of land to businesses. One of IKAC’s priorities is to host knowledge-based enterprises in this area to help increase domestic production, he added.

He explained that construction of a science and technology park is among IKAC’s important plans in line with the comprehensive goal of airport city’s development.

“The park will provide the proper platform for knowledge-based enterprises and startup companies operating in the field of logistics.”

Knowledge-based enterprises operating in Free Trade-Industrial Zones and Special Economic Zones at IKAC will benefit from special advantages of these areas, Karimian added.

Currently, an area of 6,000 square meters has been allocated adjacent to hotels at IKAC and knowledge-based enterprises can use the area for logistics purposes. These enterprises will move to the science and technology park in the future, he concluded.

