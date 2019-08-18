Iranian technology delegation to visit China in November

TEHRAN – A delegation of 50 Iranian knowledge-based firms will travel to China in November in order to boost technological cooperation between the two countries.

Heading by the vice president for science and technology, Sourena Sattari, the delegation is scheduled to hold meetings from November 10 to 14, Mehr reported on Saturday.

The meetings aim to pave the way to change trade cooperation between the two countries from oil-based into knowledge-based.

The event will be held concurrent with the China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF), which will be held from November 13 to 17 at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center.

Iran national pavilion at the CHTF will present new achievements of Iranian knowledge-based firms and startups.

The Iranian delegation will also pay a visit to Suzhou Science and Technology Park.

