Blockchain and future of digital marketing

Blockchain, a term that you are hearing more than ever these days, is a concept beyond bitcoin. Blockchain is an advanced technology and cryptocurrencies like bitcoin is a small part of it.

Shanbeh, a Persian language startup mag, in an article has explained blockchain and its widespread usage. This article is about the use of blockchain in digital marketing and content marketing and how to get synchronized with this technology in businesses.

Blockchain encompasses different aspects of business and communication, the most important part is the banking and financial transaction. As you know, buying a service or product online is considered as a financial transaction and blockchain has a great effect on digital marketing, but how?

No more data collection

Today, most people have access to the internet, which is actually possible with internet service providers (ISPs) and web browsers. As you may know, companies which manage these items can monitor all of our data. They can sell data to other companies about what we buy online, websites we visit and even articles we read.

They can analyze behaviors of citizens, their needs and interests and sell related data to other companies or even politicians. Big advertising companies are the main official or unofficial customers of the information. They buy the data and set their advertising strategy and even choose the words they need for their advertising. They even set content strategy and content marketing procedures for their customers according to these data, which may lead to selling of low-quality products and services to customers.

But what can be the role of blockchain? Actually, blockchain can solve this misusage of data and data collection by using Blockstack browser. Blockstack is a decentralized computing network and app ecosystem that puts users and apps to protect your digital rights and are powered by the stacks of blockchain. In this way, no company can collect data and sell them to others.

No data breach and no one can misuse your data on the internet. The Blockstack browser allows you to create and manage Blockstack IDs and explore decentralized apps.

No middleman for SEM

According to wordstream.com, search engine marketing, or SEM, is one of the most effective ways to grow your business in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Search engine marketing is the practice of marketing a business using paid advertisements that appear on search engine results pages (or SERPs). Advertisers bid on keywords that users of services such as Google and Bing might enter when looking for certain products or services, which gives the advertiser the opportunity for their ads to appear alongside results for those search queries. These ads, often known by the term pay-per-click ads, come in a variety of formats.

As you see, Google is a middleman between the advertisers and the host website. With blockchain, there is no need for any intervenes between advertisers and ad hosting website.

Digital marketing via SEO and content marketing

Believe it or not, a world without middlemen is a very better place to live in. Your success depends on your skills and there is no middleman to pay for introducing your services and products anymore and no one can misuse your online data and content.

But how we can use blockchain to improve SEO and content marketing? You can use the untapped potentiality of digital marketing in blockchain focusing on mentioned items.

Honesty is the best policy

You can share your expenses in different stages of manufacturing your products via blockchain, which makes your customers to trust you more than ever.

As you know all financial transactions are recorded in the blockchain, which is available for everybody. In this way, customers can be assured about the quality and price of the product.

CSR in the limelight

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of companies become transparent in the blockchain system. Blockchain provides transparent documents about the number of money companies donate during crises.

Branding and blockchain

By using blockchain and cryptocurrencies in your business, you can introduce your products and services in a modern way. As you know, innovative businesses have a high speed in branding.

One should consider content strategy as well. You can use this strategy in order to attract more customers today. Modern business has more credibility among customers.

Content remains important in the blockchain system as well. In the future, search engines will use blockchain data to verify the quality of products and services, which makes a great change in SEO we know today.

Probably the content quality is verified by the readers not backlinks and keywords as blockchain is a user-oriented system. By blockchain, fake products are known very quickly and as you see SEO techniques are not beneficial anymore.

The bottom line

All the above mentioned just a probability or it can be realized one day by blockchain technology? No one knows how much of this technology would be available for the public. However, entrepreneurs should regard this emerging technology as a crucial event that can affect their businesses in the near future. Maybe it changes the lives of people who live in the online world.

SB/MG