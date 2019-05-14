Iran to support startups by launching food, medicine accelerator

TEHRAN – The biotech development center (BioDC) at science and technology vice-presidency aims to establish an accelerator for medicine and food startups, IRNA reported on Sunday.

The center signed a tripartite agreement with a private sector accelerator and a food company to support medicine and food startups.

It is anticipated that ten selected teams would become active at the accelerator and receive financial support for research and development.

The selected products will be offered to the food company and in case of final agreement, mass production and commercialization will start with the support of BioDC.

