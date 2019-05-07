Plans for cultivation and processing of herbal plants supported

TEHRAN -- The national council for development of medicinal and aromatic plants and traditional medicine science and technology has supported 48 development plans for cultivation and processing of herbal plants in different provinces, IRNA reported on Saturday.

The producing of organic herbal plants in western Iran in Hamedan, the packaging of herbal, aromatic plants and spices in Yazd, producing 7 herbal medicine with locals in Semnan, seed plate of herbal plants thyme and lemon balm in Qom, commercialization of medicinal mushrooms in Damavand and Momordica cultivation in Estahban are amongst some development projects.

In mid-April, the council announced that over 170 innovative products in over 150 knowledge-based companies.

The council, which is affiliated to the vice presidency for science and technology, initiated the first startup accelerator in the field of traditional medicine in November 2018.

Meanwhile, the vice president for science and technology Sourena Sattari has announced that 170 knowledge-based companies active in medical herb industry are influential in value-added chain.

“Iran enjoys different species of medical herbs. For example, more than 2,000 species of medical herbs are grown in the western Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province,” he explained.

SB/MQ/MG