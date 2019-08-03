Iranian researchers use nanotechnology for herbal extraction

TEHRAN – Iranian researchers at the Yasuj University of Medical Sciences have found a technique to synthesize a nanoadsorbent in order to measure constituent elements of plants for medical purposes, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

Antioxidants are natural combinations, which can fight chemicals in body. During recent year, the researchers focus on Phenolic compounds, which has strong antioxidant combination.

Several plants produce Phenolic compounds in their tissue and its measurement is very important.

Phenolic Timol and Carvacrol are two common Phenolic combinations in local herbs like Thymus daenensis Celak, Satureja khuzestanica, Salvia officinalism, Stachys pilifera Benth.

Several plants produce Phenolic compounds in their tissue and its measurement is very important. Using synthesis techniques of nanoadsorbent is a low-cost and simple way in order to discover the constituent elements of plants, said Arash Asfaram, member of the medical herbs research center of the Yasuj University of Medical Sciences.

According to the SceinceDirect, Phenolic compounds, ubiquitous in plants are an essential part of the human diet, and are of considerable interest due to their antioxidant properties. These compounds possess an aromatic ring bearing one or more hydroxyl groups and their structures may range from that of a simple phenolic molecule to that of a complex high-molecular weight polymer.

Fruits, vegetables and beverages are the major sources of phenolic compounds in the human diet. The food and agricultural products processing industries generate substantial quantities of phenolics-rich by-products, which could be valuable natural sources of antioxidants.

The applications of nanotechnology for treatment, diagnosis, monitoring, and control of biological systems have recently been referred to as nanomedicine.