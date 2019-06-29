NAM center for science and technology aims to boost ties with Iran

TEHRAN – Iran’s vice presidency for science and technology and the Center for Science & Technology of the Non-Aligned and Other Developing Countries (NAM S&T Center) aim to boost ties through launching joint programs, ISNA reported on Tuesday.

The Iranian vice president for science and technology Sourena Sattari and NAM S&T Center Director General Amitava Bandopadhyay discussed enhanced cooperation during their meeting in Tehran on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Bandopadhyay referred to the history of the center, which was established in 1989 in New Delhi.

The center has 47 member countries and aims to boost joint scientific and technology cooperation among the member states.

Iran has a great improvement in science and technology during recent years and can share the experiences with other member countries as a development model for technology, he said.

During the meeting, Sattari stressed the important role of the vice presidency in development of knowledge economy in Iran, saying that technology and innovation ecosystem has a great impact on boosting of knowledge economy.

Iran is ready to hold educational courses and joint workshops in the field of advanced technology in developing countries, he said.

Iran was the first country that proposed the nanotechnology and science and technology diplomacy to the center.

