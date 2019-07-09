Sharif university, Aras free zone team up for S3

TEHRAN – Sharif University of Technology and Aras Free Trade-Industrial Zone signed an agreement to boost cooperation in the field of Smart Specialization Strategies (S3), ISNA reported on Sunday.

S3 means the national or regional innovation strategies which set priorities in order to build competitive advantage by developing and matching research and innovation own strengths to business needs in order to address emerging opportunities and market developments in a coherent manner while avoiding duplication and fragmentation of efforts.

The deputy director of the policymaking research center of Sharif University of Technology, Ali Maleki, and the managing director of Aras Free Trade-Industrial Zone, Mohsen Nariman, signed the agreement during a meeting in Tehran.

During the meeting, Maleki explained about details of the strategy and depicted its perspective for the future.

Nariman also expressed hope over the economic prosperity and development of the zone following the implementation of S3.

SB/MG