ISC to hold workshops on scientometrics, knowledge studies in Oman

TEHRAN – The Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC) plans to hold workshops on scientometrics and knowledge studies in Oman, Mehr reported on Monday.

The dean of ISC Mohammad Javad Dehqani met with the Omani Minister of Higher Education Rawya Saud Al Busaidi in Muscat, Oman, talking about activities of ISC.

During the meeting Dehqani proposed holding educational workshops on scientometrics and knowledge studies for universities by the ISC.

The ISC cooperates with Omani universities in order to boost their rankings and introduce prominent Omani researchers and thinkers in international level, he said.

Amer Ali Al-Rawas from Sultan Qaboos University, director - University of Oman Project Faten Hani, Iran’s ambassador to Oman Hojjatoleslam Mohammadreza Nouri Shahroudi, Shiraz University of Technology Chancellor Mohammad Mehdi Alavian Mehr and director for international cooperation at the Shiraz University of Technology Akbar Rahideh attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Nouri Shahroudi pointed to communalities between Iran and Oman saying that they have a great potentialities for further cooperation in the field of science and technology.

The universities and academic centers of the two sides are eager to boost ties in different fields of engineering, new technologies and medicine, he said.

Alavian Mehr also present capabilities of the Shiraz University of Technology in different fields of engineering and courses the university hold to develop skills and entrepreneurship for alumni.

Rawya Saud Al Busaidi elaborated on the general plans of Oman for higher education and the demands of the universities in the field of research and industry.

ISC is a citation index established by the Iranian Ministry of Science, Research and Technology after it was approved by the Organization of the Islamic Conference. It only indexes journals from the Islamic world.

It was announced in Baku, Azerbaijan, during the Fourth Islamic Conference of the Ministers of Higher Education and Scientific Research held in October 2008. It is managed by the Islamic World Science Citation Center, located in Shiraz.

In 2009, ISC partnered with Scopus that allows ISC’s publications to be indexed in Scopus.

SB/MG