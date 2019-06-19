Iran, Switzerland discuss sci-tech cooperation

TEHRAN – The 2nd meeting of Iran-Switzerland Science-Technology Working Group was held from June 16 to 19 in Bern, Switzerland, ISNA reported on Wednesday.

Headed by Deputy Minister of Science, Research and Technology for International Affairs Hossein Salar-Amoli, they discussed implementing 16 joint projects and boosting scientific technology cooperation between the two countries.

Chancellors of Isfahan University of Technology, Sharif University of Technology, Khajeh Nasir Toosi University of Technology, Shiraz University, University of Zanjan, Iran Polymer and Petrochemical Institute, Isfahan University of Medical Sciences as well as Tehran University of Medical Sciences and Islamic Azad University were the members of the working group.

The first meeting of the working group was held in 2018 in Tehran attended by representatives from 19 Iranian universities and Swiss academic institutes.

Drawing up the roadmap of further academic cooperation between the two countries was also discussed during the meeting.

SB/MG