Talking about achievements of young generation is glorious: ICT minister

TEHRAN – Talking about achievements of Iranian young generation is glorious, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi wrote on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

“I attended a scientific session during the Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) in Dalian and pointed to the impressive achievements of startups in Iran and the growth of information and communication technology infrastructures.”

He said that he was planned to hold meetings with the Chinese minister of industry and information technology Miao Wei and the Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization (APSCO) secretary general Li Xinjun on Wednesday.

More than 1,800 leaders from government, business, civil society, academia, and the arts attended AMNC which was held in the city of Dalian from July 1 to 3.

