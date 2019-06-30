Jahromi and Chinese ambassador hold talks on IT

TEHRAN – Iranian Communications and Information Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi met with Chinese Ambassador to Tehran Chang Hua on Sunday before departing for Dalian to attend the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC).

More than 1,800 leaders from government, business, civil society, academia and the arts will converge in the Chinese coastal city of Dalian on July 1-3.

Jahromi said that Iran and China are on one front in the information technology (IT) sector to combat U.S. oppression and unilateralism, according to the Mehr news agency.

Jahromi underscored the good history of Iran-China cooperation and bright future of their IT relations.

Naming China a significant partner of Iran in the digital economy, the minister noted that the U.S. is pursuing unilateralism in the IT sector as the world’s prominent companies active in infrastructure, network, and services are American.

Jahromi added that the U.S. sanctions have created some problems for Iran, but Tehran has learned how to confront them.

On June 25, Jahromi said that protecting the privacy and security of people in cyberspace should be the highest priority for all of countries, adding that Iranian startups are among the best in the world today and that Iran invites all countries to invest in the IT field.

Referring to Iran’s standing against the U.S., Azari Jahromi called on the international community to confront U.S. unilateralism.

SP/PA

