Iran, Switzerland ink deal on protection of Iran’s interests in Canada

TEHRAN – Top officials from Iran and Switzerland have signed an agreement on protection of Tehran’s interests in Canada.

The agreement was reached in Bern on Thursday between Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Switzerland’s State Secretary of Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Pascale Baeriswyl.

During the meeting, Araqchi and Baeriswyl expressed satisfaction on the achievements made through bilateral cooperation over the last three years in the context of the road map adopted in 2016, Tasnim reported.

The two sides underlined the need for expediting the process of the full implementation of the road map.

They also discussed a wide range of topics on the agenda of Iran and Switzerland, including cooperation in various areas of science, health, water resource management, intellectual property right, agriculture, medicine, tourism, and disaster management.

