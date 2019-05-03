Iran’s growth in science and technology ‘notable’: Nigerian minister

TEHRAN – Despite sanctions, Iran experienced a notable growth in science and technology and is a great example for the nations which sought self-sufficiency and independence, the Nigerian Minister of Education Adamu Adamu said, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

Adamu made the remarks during his meeting with the vice president for science and technology Sourena Sattari on Tuesday.

Iran creates a great motivation to other countries and scientific and technological cooperation is a great opportunity for development, he added.

Nigeria has a great capacity in the field of oil and petrochemicals and Iran and Nigeria can have great cooperation in this field, he said.

“We are ready to boost cooperation in different fields of science and technology as well as economy,” he added.

Sattari said that Iran transfer from oil economy to knowledge-based economy stating that university students and innovators are the main resources of the country.

The joint ecosystem for technological cooperation between Iran and other countries is possible through establishment of science and technology parks, innovation factories, accelerators and incubators, he explained.

