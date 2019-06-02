‘Highway’ innovation factory launched

TEHRAN –The second branch of Pardis Technology Park’s innovation factory, dubbed Highway, has been established in Tehran.

With the capacity of 500 employees, the factory is located near Nobonyad Square. Twenty startup teams composed of 80 members are working at the factory.

The first branch of Pardis Technology Park’s innovation factory, dubbed Azadi, was established in October 2017 in district 22. It homes to several startup teams, accelerators and venture capitals.

The startups, accelerators and venture capitals at the factory can benefit from technology parks’ facilities after beginning their activities.

After the official opening, the number of teams will be increased to 100 ones, an official with Pardis Technology Park announced.

Mehdi Azimian said that venture capitals and marketing section has not begun their activities at the factory yet.

The startup teams currently working in the field of ICT, medical devices, management, content creation and agriculture, he announced.

The factory provides an opportunity for the startup teams to interact with each other as well as connecting to investors and venture capitals, he added.

Innovation factory is a platform that efficiently connects people, knowledge and ideas and at the same time encourages collaboration and innovation. Organizational issues are presented as ‘idea challenges’. Inspiring and motivational assignments like these encourage people to share and elaborate ideas. It allows you to utilize collective knowledge and it increases employee engagement.

SB/MQ/MG