University of Tehran to host IoT summer school on energy management

TEHRAN – University of Tehran’s science and technology park will host an internet of thing (IoT) summer school from August 10, ISNA reported on Saturday.

With the theme of energy management during peak electricity time, the nine-day event aims to train 10 teams of three to four members.

Focusing on the IoT-based products including embedded systems, communication networks, IoT platforms, applications and services, the teams should offer a minimum viable product (MVP).

The selected teams are supported by accelerators at the park.

According to the Technology for Efficiency website, the IoT means the connection of devices over time to a network. IoT environment collects information from devices and enables informed decisions for everyone. In every industry, every gadget, every machine, and every household item, there are elements of the IoT. The world is transforming into a living, breathing ecosystem of machines that can all communicate with each other and deliver on tasks that are much more personal and efficient than before.

