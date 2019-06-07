NGO aspires to give free skin surgery for all inside the country’s borders

TEHRAN- “Marham NGO is trying to give free medical care to all patients who live inside the country’s borders, whether Iranian nationals or immigrants. It doesn’t matter if they have identification certificate and medical insurance or not,” said the NGO’s director.

Marham (literally means ‘remedy’) is a charity established in 2008 for giving free medical care and surgeries to people who are living with rare skin diseases, such as Epidermolysis bullosa (EB) and other genetic disfigurements.

According to Dr. Abdoljalil Kalantar-Hormozi, a professor at Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, the charity will make its 25th trip around the country, this time to Neyshabur city, in northeastern Iran, from June 18 to 21, ISNA reported on Wednesday.

The medical team will include 55 doctors, surgeons, plastic surgery specialists, pediatricians, anesthesiologists, rehabilitation specialists, orthopedists, speech therapists, nurses and social workers, said Dr. Kalantar-Hormozi.

“It is expected that 90 free surgeries will be performed over this visit.”

“The medical teams make visit to different provinces every three months, and the surgeries that cannot be performed in that particular provinces will be done in Tehran.”

According to Kalantar-Hormozi, the charity has done 4,500 free surgeries and 20,000 free medical visits in impoverished areas both in Tehran and other cities.

Marham NGO started with seven volunteers and now has more than 500 members.

