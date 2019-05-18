Appropriate ecosystem can improve innovation: VP

TEHRAN – The innovation should be improved in an appropriate ecosystem and the education is not enough, the vice president for science and technology said, IRNA reported on Saturday.

Sourena Sattari said that the development is possible with soft technology, which can turn into innovative companies with planning.

Innovation and creation can create value added for the young generation, which is weakened by the oil economy, he lamented.

Development cannot be imported from other countries but it is an inner power, which is strengthened by empowering entrepreneurship in a society, he explained.

The new generation of entrepreneurs improve without oil money and they can continue their way with appropriate laws and omission of bureaucratic procedures, he added.

