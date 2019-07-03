Tehran faculty, ITU to hold joint workshop on digital economy

TEHRAN – The Faculty of Applied Science of Post and Telecommunication in Iran and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) will jointly hold a workshop on Capacity Building and Skill Development for Digital Transformation in Digital Economy, Mehr reported on Tuesday.

The workshop will be held from July 6 to 10 with the participation of 60 representatives from Iranian and foreign companies, the faculty’s dean Sadeq Abbasi Shahkouh said.

Representatives from 16 Asian countries and three prominent ITU counselors will attend the event, he explained.

The workshop is composed of 24 professional meetings on different issues related to the digital economy, he added.

Digital economy refers to an economy that is based on digital computing technologies. It is also sometimes called the Internet Economy, New Economy, or Web Economy.

The digital economy is one of the main sources for job creation in different countries and Iran is not an exception and the workshop paves the day for the faculty to start activities in this field, Abbasi Shahkouh explained.

According to the faculty’s website, the main objectives of this face-to-face workshop are to inform and create awareness of the use of telecommunications or ICT in support of the digital economy and society; share international best practices on Digital Transformation, and build capacity and skills development in the digital era through digital transformation.

The headline topics of the event are the role of innovation and new technologies for achieving SDGs, digital transformation and the digital economy, fostering innovation in the workplace and the community, modern design processes and methodologies, technology skill development for employment and business growth and introduction to mobile app development.

SB/MG