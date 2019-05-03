Bangladesh seeks to boost sci-tech cooperation with Iran

TEHRAN -- Iran has a great capacity in the field of knowledge-based economy and Dhaka is ready to boost scientific and technological cooperation with Iran, the Bangladeshi education minister Dipu Moni said, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

Moni met Iran’s vice president for science and technology Sourena Sattari in Tehran to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

In addition to rich civilization and culture, Iran is pioneer in the field of technology, Moni said.

Bangladesh provides infrastructure in the fields of biotechnology and universities, in which the country can boost cooperation with Iran.

There are several technological and scientific fields that Iran and Bangladesh can cooperate with each other and two parts should facilitate the cooperation, she said.

The powerful startups and knowledge-based companies provide a strong bridge between Iran and other companies, Sattari said.

The governments should provide necessary infrastructures for tech savvies as well as investors, he said.

Despite imposed sanctions, Iran improve the economic relationship as well as international cooperation, he added.

Digital health and IT-based services are the fields in which, Iran has a great progress and services for the society, he said.

Sattari said that the Iranian startups facilitate the everyday life of people and Iran is ready to share the experiences with other countries.

