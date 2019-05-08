Iran, Germany seek to boost cooperation in surveying engineering

TEHRAN – Officials of Iran National Cartographic Center and a delegation from Germany’s University of Hanover discussed further cooperation in the field of surveying engineering during a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

Established 66 years ago, Iran National Cartographic Center is known as a renowned organization, the head of the center Masoud Shafiei said during the meeting.

Iran is cooperating with Asian and European countries including France, he said.

In Iran, there are professional experts who can cooperate with other countries in sabbatical leaves, he said.

Shafiei said that Iran needs some cooperation in the field of crisis management.

“There is a network of geodynamic stations in Iran, which need construction,” he said.

Iran is a great country and there is no access to satellite images, which faces the country with producing location data, he said.

The German delegation invited the center to take part in the 11th International Symposium on Mobile Mapping Technology, which will be held from May 6 to 8 by the International Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing in France.

