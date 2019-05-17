5 new freeways to be inaugurated by next March

TEHRAN- Iran’s Deputy Transport Minister Kheirollah Khademi announced that five new freeways will be inaugurated in the country by the end of current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020).

In an interview conducted by IRIB, Khademi, who is also the managing director of Iran’s Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company (CDTIC), said 1,160 kilometers of freeways are currently under construction throughout the country.

