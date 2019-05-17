What’s in Tehran art galleries

Fatemeh Afshari, Alireza Chamak, Saeid Mahmudi, Mina Darvish and five other artists are displaying their latest paintings, drawings and sets of installation in an exhibition at Negar Gallery. The exhibition titled “The Remainder of a Trace” will run until May 31 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

Multimedia

* An exhibition underway at White Line Gallery is displaying works by a large number of artists, including Gizella Varga Sinai, Sadeq Adham, Kambiz Derambakhsh, Shideh Zarabiha, Afruz Yasrebi, Vahed Khakdan and Behzad Shishegaran.

The exhibition has been organized to raise funds for victims of Iran’s recent floods.

The exhibit entitled “The Flood” will be running until June 10 at the gallery located at 22 Parvin Alley, off Jame Jam St. off Vali-e Asr Ave.



Painting

* Saye Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Bahar Ranjbar.

The exhibit named “The Solitude that Entwist Inferno for Blessing Monsters” runs until May 29 at the gallery located at No. 21, 13th Alley, Sanai St. off Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Mohammad Karamipur is underway at Saless Gallery.

The exhibition will run until May 22 at the gallery, which can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Javad Modarresi are currently on view in an exhibition at Asar Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Paradox II” will be running until June 21 at the gallery located at 16 Barforushan St., Iranshahr St.

* A collection of paintings by Fatemeh Pashangpur is on display in an exhibition at Pol Gallery.

The exhibition named “Legendary Heroes of the Shahnameh” will run until May 24 at the gallery that can be found at 34 Ferdowsi Alley off Dabestan St. near Seyyed Khandan Bridge.

* An exhibition of paintings by Shahram Karimi is currently underway at Etemad Gallery 1.

The exhibition titled “I Left Myself Somewhere Behind” runs until June 11 at the gallery located at 4 Bukan St., off Yaser Ave., in the Niavaran neighborhood.

* Najmeh Kazzazi is showcasing her paintings in an exhibition at Inja Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Predicting the Fall” will run until May 31 at the gallery located at 4 Pedram Alley, Neauphle-le-Chateau St.



Calligraphic painting

* An exhibition of calligraphic paintings by Afruz Hushang is underway at Mojdeh Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until May 24 at the gallery that can be found at No. 27, 18th Alley off North Allameh Blvd. in the Saadatabad neighborhood.

* A group of artists, including Ahmad Mohammadpur, Reza Mafi, Ali Shirazi, Ahmad Ariamanesh and Mahmud Zendehrudi, is displaying their latest calligraphic paintings in an exhibition at Negah Gallery.

The exhibition runs until June 12 at the gallery located at 64 Ghaffari St., Jam St., Motahhari Ave.

ABU/MMS/YAW