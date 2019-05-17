Leader’s remarks clarified many things: ex-official

TEHRAN – A former presidential chief of staff says Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s recent declaration that there won’t be a war nor dialogue between Iran and the United States can clarify many things for a lot of people both inside and outside Iran.

Mohammad Ali Abtahi, who is a reformist, made the remarks in a post on his Instagram account on Wednesday.

He also described as “very important” Ayatollah Khamenei’s Tuesday meeting with the heads of the country’s executive, judiciary, and legislative branches as well as other senior officials, parliamentarians, and important figures in the country’s political, social, and cultural spheres.

“I was especially thrilled to have been invited to this year’s meeting, so that it becomes clear that I am behind my country’s Leader in the face of the enemies’ dire threats and that I am appalled by the frenzy of violence and war against Iran by the U.S. and Trump and their regional allies,” Abtahi added.

MH/