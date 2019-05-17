General warns of Iran’s crushing response to any threat

TEHRAN – Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army Ground Force has said Iran’s armed forces are fully prepared to give a crushing response to any threat and aggression.

Brigadier General Nozar Nemati underlined Iran’s high defense capabilities, warning of the country’s crushing response in case of any hostile move by the American forces, Fars reported on Thursday.

He pointed to the recent remarks by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who ruled out the possibility of war or any negotiation between Iran and the United States, and said, “There will never be a war. I assure you that if they were able to adopt any military measure, they would not have sought the help of others.”

Ayatollah Khamenei had told a gathering of senior Iranian officials on Tuesday that he saw no possibility of war between Tehran and Washington, adding that the recent U.S. military buildup in the region only aimed at frightening Iran to yield to their demands.

The Leader further said any confrontation between the U.S. and Iran would not be “a military one”.

“The Iranian nation’s definite option will be resistance in the face of the U.S., and in this confrontation, the U.S. would be forced into a retreat,” Ayatollah Khamenei said. “Neither we nor they, who know war will not be in their interest, are after war.”

Ayatollah Khamenei further explained that the confrontation between the two sides is “a clash of wills,” asserting that Iran would be the ultimate victor of this battle.

MH/