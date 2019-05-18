Zarif to Trump: It is the U.S. that ‘doesn’t know what to think’

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said it is the United States that “doesn’t know what to think” as President Donald Trump says one thing and his national security advisor says something else.

He made the remarks on Friday in a post on his Twitter account after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that with “all of the Fake and Made Up News out there, Iran can have no idea what is actually going on!”

“The Fake News Media is hurting our Country with its fraudulent and highly inaccurate coverage of Iran. It is scattershot, poorly sourced (made up), and DANGEROUS. At least Iran doesn’t know what to think, which at this point may very well be a good thing!” Trump said in another tweet.

Responding to the comments, Zarif tweeted, “With the #B_Team doing one thing & @realDonaldTrump saying another thing, it is apparently the U.S. that ‘doesn’t know what to think’. We in Iran have actually known what to think for millennia—and about the U.S., since 1953. At this point, that is certainly ‘a good thing!’”

1953 refers to the CIA-engineered coup against the democratically elected government of Mohammad Mossadegh.

Also on Friday, in a speech to the National Association of Realtors, Trump pushed back against reports of conflict between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton amid tensions between the United States and Iran.

“Mike Pompeo is doing a great job. Bolton is doing a great job. They make it sound like it’s a conflict,” he said.

Zarif has classified Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (bibi), Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ) as B-team who are working hard to push the U.S. toward a war with Iran.

