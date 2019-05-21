Trump knows nothing about Iranian history: Jahangiri

TEHRAN - Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s military threats against Iran shows that he knows nothing about the Iranian history.

“The U.S. officials should review Iran’s history to know this country’s status during the history and become aware that it is not in their interests to start a war,” he said while inaugurating the Museum of Sport.

Like other Iranian military and political officials, the vice president also said the U.S. sanctions pressures and military deployments to the region are part of a “psychological warfare” against Iran.

He also attached great importance to unity in the face of threats.

In a tweet on Sunday, Trump said, “If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!”

Responding a day later, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned Trump “never threaten and Iranian” and advised him to “try respect and it works”.

Bringing examples from history, Zarif said the B-Team and Trump want to achieve something that Alexander the Great and Genghis Khan (the founder and first Great Khan of the Mongol Empire) “failed to do”.

Responding via Twitter, Zarif also said, “Iranians have stood tall for millennia while aggressors all gone.”

The B-Team includes Trump’s National Security Advisor John Bolton, Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel (known as bibi), Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ).

Tension has been increasing in the Persian Gulf and the wider Middle East region since the U.S. has made military threats against Iran and dispatched aircraft carrier to the regional waters and deployed Patriot missiles in certain regional countries.

Earlier on Sunday, chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said Iran is not looking for war with any country but is ready to counter any threat posed by the enemies.

“We are not looking for war and yet we are not afraid of it either, but on the other hand, our enemies lack the will to wage a war and are afraid of fighting,” Major General Hossein Salami said.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of war between the U.S. and Iran despite heightened tensions between the two sides.

Speaking at a large gathering of officials on May 14, the Leader said Washington knows that engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

