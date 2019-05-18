Iran able to defeat enemies in intelligence war: IRGC chief

TEHRAN - Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Saturday that Iran is able to defeat enemies in intelligence war.

Speaking during a ceremony, Major General Hossein Salami said the intelligence war between Iran and the U.S. is a “serious reality”.

“We are involved in full-fledged intelligence war with the U.S. and enemies of the revolution and the Islamic system. This atmosphere is a combination of psychological and cyber operation, military moves and dissemination of fear,” he said.

The top commander attached great importance to necessity of observing enemies’ strategies.

Elsewhere, he said that the “political philosophy” in the U.S. has led to a failure by Washington.

“The U.S. political system has suffered cracks and lost its strength,” the commander noted.

He also said that Iran is on the path of empowerment.

