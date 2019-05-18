Dual nationals can safely travel to Iran: diplomat

TEHRAN – Tehran’s Ambassador to London, Hamid Baeidinejad, has said that dual nationals can safely travel to Iran.

“Every day thousands of Iranian dual nationals and Iranian nationals working in the UK are travelling safely to Iran. Iranian dual nationals and Iranians working in the UK are all respected Iranian citizens and are all welcomed to visit their country and families,” he tweeted on Friday.

His comments came as the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the UK issued a statement on Friday advising against all travel for British-Iranian dual nationals and for Iranian nationals who work for organizations perceived as linked to UK government.

According to the statement, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt claimed, “Dual nationals face an intolerable risk of mistreatment if they visit Iran.”

“Regrettably, I must also offer a message of caution to Iranian nationals resident in the UK – but who return to visit family and friends – especially where the Iranian government may perceive them to have personal links to UK institutions or the British government,” he added.

