NPC calls for accelerating completion of prioritized projects

TEHRAN - The managing director of Iran’s National Petrochemical Company (NPC) has stressed the need for accelerating the completion process of prioritized petrochemical projects across the country, Shana reported.

“NPC will maximize collaboration with all the country’s petrochemical subsectors in order to identify and eliminate the obstacles and challenges in the way of completing the industry’s important projects,” Behzad Mohammadi said in a meeting with the managers of petrochemical holdings and companies on Saturday.

Speaking in the meeting, the official underlined the barriers and challenges facing the petrochemical industry and outlined the deterrent factors in the development of the prioritized projects.

The attendees further explored and introduced necessary solutions to facilitate the completion and implementation of such projects.

Last week, Mohammad Bossaqzadeh, director of projects at NPC, said NPC is planning on completing the petrochemical value chain in Assaluyeh petrochemical zone in southwestern Bushehr province.

“Development of mid-stream and downstream projects in Assaluyeh has for long been considered as a strategy for NPC,” he said.

Petrochemical industry is one of the most important pillars of Iran’s economy and one of the main suppliers of foreign currency especially euro for the country.

According to Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, the country is currently producing 62 million tons of petrochemical products annually and with the new projects going on stream the number is expected to jump to 65.5 million tons further cementing the Islamic country’s stance as a major petrochemical supplier to the world markets.

EF/MA