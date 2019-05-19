National Orchestra conductor Shahbazian quits over retirees’ employment ban law

TEHRAN – Fereidun Shahbazian, the permanent conductor and artistic director of Iran’s National Orchestra, has resigned from his job in compliance with a law that bans the re-employment of retirees, the Rudaki Foundation announced on Sunday.

“Conductor Shahbazian is one of the veteran musicians of the country who has collaborated with the foundation over the past few years,” the foundation’s Managing Director Ali-Akbar Safipur said in a press release.

“However, due to the law which bans hiring retired employees, Shahbazian has to leave his job, since he was a retired employee of IRIB,” he said.

Safipur added that Shahbazian will be cooperating with the foundation as an advisor, and will accompany the orchestra as a guest conductor.

The orchestra will be led by a guest conductor until a permanent conductor is selected, he concluded.

Photo: Fereidun Shahbazian conducts Iran’s National Orchestra during a concert at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on April 22, 2017. (Iran Art/Mojtaba Arabzadeh)

RM/MMS/YAW