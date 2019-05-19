Fadavi got new post due to his experiences: general

TEHRAN – Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi was named the deputy chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) due to his operational experiences, director of the Supreme Leader’s Military Office said on Sunday.

Brigadier General Mohammad Shirazi made the remarks while addressing a ceremony to introduce Fadavi in his new post, Tasnim reported.

“The body of the Guards’ work is revolutionary,” Shirazi said, adding that Admiral Fadavi can fulfill the duties of the IRGC’s deputy chief because of his experiences.

The IRGC has been tasked with unique missions and has so far done very well, he remarked.

Shirazi added that the IRGC should be able to predict today’s threats and be ready to counter them.

In separate decrees on Thursday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed Fadavi as the second-in-command at the IRGC and Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi as the IRGC deputy commander for coordination affairs.

Prior to the appointment, Fadavi served as deputy coordinator and Naqdi as the deputy commander for cultural affairs. Prior to that, he was commander of the Basij.

Fadavi also served as commander of the IRGC Navy from May 2010 to August 2018.

Ayatollah Khamenei, who is the commander-in-chief of the Iranian armed forces, has mandated the two officers with promoting efficiency and operational readiness of the Guards.

MH/PA