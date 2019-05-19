Naqdi hails IRGC as a successful model in Islamic world

TEHRAN – Mohammad Reza Naqdi, the newly-appointed deputy coordinator of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), has hailed the IRGC as a successful model in the Islamic world, saying other countries want to have an organization like the IRGC as well.

Naqdi made the remarks on Sunday at a ceremony to introduce the newly-appointed commanders of the IRGC.

“Today, there is no honor higher than serving in the Guards,” he said, Tasnim reported.

IRGC emerged as a strong force against Daesh and other vicious groups in Iraq and Syria.

Last month, the United States designated the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization. The measure elicited some angry reactions in Iran, where the parliament passed a bill designating U.S. forces in the region, including CENTCOM, the U.S. central commands in the Persian Gulf region, as a terrorist group.

MH/PA