Quds liberation to atone for blood of Gen. Soleimani: IRGC official 

TEHRAN- An IRGC commander has underlined that the liberation of the holy city of Al-Quds in occupied Palestine and expulsion of American troops from West Asia could be considered as the apt compensation for the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

In a ceremony held on Sunday night in Pakdasht on the suburbs of Tehran, Mohammad Reza Naqdi said Martyr Soleimani's school of thought has paved the way for all freedom-seeking nations all over the globe inclined toward countering the global arrogance.

“The liberation of the honorable Quds, the abolition of the Zionist regime, and the choking off of U.S. influence in the region are the three tasks Martyr Soleimani left unfinished,” said Naqdi, the deputy IRGC commander for coordination.

He went on to say that the U.S. and the Zionist regime are using various media outlets to depict General Soleimani, who served as a leader in the fight against terrorism, as a terrorist.

The global arrogance intends to misrepresent facts about Iran, characterizing the country as an autocracy, despite the fact that its officials, including key authorities, are chosen through people’s vote, the IRGC official stated.

Naqdi went on to mention that Iran's foes have abandoned their plans to confront Iran through war, terrorism, cultural warfare, or economic pressure. Instead, he added, “they have turned to 200 TV networks to mount a significant propaganda campaign against the Islamic Republic.”

“Notwithstanding Russia and China being the U.S.'s two primary competitors in terms of economic and military strength… American officials have never dared to roll out such a campaign on their citizens,” he pointed out.