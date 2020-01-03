Iranian general urges U.S. to remove its bases from the region

TEHRAN - Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi, the deputy commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) for coordination affairs, urged the United States on Friday to start removing its military bases from the region.

“The White House must start removing its bases in the Islamic region or order coffins for its soldiers,” he said, addressing a gathering of people in Hoveyzeh, Khuzestan Province.

Commander of the IRGC Quds Force Major General Qassem Soleimani was martyred on Friday morning in a U.S. airstrike on Baghdad’s international airport. The Pentagon announced that U.S. President Donald Trump had ordered the attack.

