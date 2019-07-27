General: Iranians fully ready to confront aggressors

TEHRAN – The deputy commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) for coordination affairs said on Saturday that the Islamic Republic and the proud nation of Iran are fully prepared to defend the country’s territories and confront any aggressor.

Pointing to the failure of conspiracies hatched by the enemies against Iran since the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi said today the enemies have no power to confront the Islamic Republic.

“The enemies are totally drained and we should make use of their mistakes and errors as an opportunity to advance our big goals,” Naqdi said, according to Tasnim.

The remarks came against the backdrop of rising tensions between Iran and certain Western countries, the U.S. in particular.

The Tehran-Washington tensions escalated in recent months, especially after a U.S. drone intruded into Iranian airspace and was shot down, after several warnings, by the IRGC, which the U.S. had, in a belligerent move, designated as a terrorist organization.

The intruding drone was reportedly downed by homegrown air defense missile system “Khordad-3rd”.

“Those who guided the drone received the warnings but did not care. Given that the drone breached Iran’s airspace, the aerospace unit of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps shot it down,” Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the aerospace unit of the IRGC, said while exhibiting the drone’s wreckage.

