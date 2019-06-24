Commander on Iran-U.S. feud: Good and evil cannot reconcile

TEHRAN – The deputy chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has said the United States’ hostility toward the Islamic Republic is due to Iran’s anti-imperialistic nature, emphasizing that the war between Iran and the U.S. will continue because “good and evil” cannot reconcile.

“As good and evil cannot go together, they are always lined up against one another and this enmity and war is always on overtly and covertly,” Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi said.

“The main feature of the Islamic Revolution is that it is rightful, and that is the main cause behind the global imperialism’s enmity against the Revolution,” Fadavi remarked, Fars said.

He added that the U.S. and its allies started plotting against Iran since the very beginning of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, using different conspiracies and deceptions to stop, deviate or limit the scope of the Islamic Revolution.

The commander also appreciated Imam Khomeini’s wisdom and the leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for defusing and foiling anti-Iran plots.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have escalated in recent weeks.

On Thursday, Iran’s IRGC shot down an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone morning after it breached Iran’s airspace. The IRGC brought the drone down by firing a surface-to-air missile at it.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the aerospace unit of the IRGC, said on Friday that the drone had received warnings for four times before being shot down.

