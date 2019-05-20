Iran’s health minister to attend World Health Assembly

TEHRAN – Iran’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki will attend the 72nd World Health Assembly, which will take place from May 20 to 28 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Namaki will give speech in six panels at the assembly, the deputy health minister for international affairs Mohsen Asadi Lari announced in a press release on Sunday, Mehr reported.

Namaki will give speech during meetings at the implementation of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development and primary health care towards universal health coverage, he said.

He will also attend meeting of health ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement and meeting of ministers of health in the Eastern Mediterranean region's countries, which will be held on the sideline of the assembly, Asadi Lari announced.

The health minister also plans to pay visit to the ministers of other countries as well as the World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The assembly will be held under the theme “Universal health coverage, Leaving No-one Behind”.

The World Health Assembly is the decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHA is attended by delegations from all WHO member states and focuses on a specific health agenda prepared by the Executive Board. The main functions of the World Health Assembly are to determine the policies of the Organization, appoint the Director-General, supervise financial policies, and review and approve the proposed program budget.

The event will serve to determine the policies of the WHO, appoint its director general, supervise financial policies, and review and approve the proposed program budget. The event will be open to delegations from all WHO member states, and will focus on a specific health agenda prepared by WHO's executive board.

SB/MQ/MG