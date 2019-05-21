New director of Iran’s Music Office appointed

TEHRAN – Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi appointed Mohammad Allahyari Fumani the new director of the Music Office on Monday.

Allahyari replaces Ali Torabi, who resigned from the position on Sunday.

Allahyari was the director of the Office for Education and Development of Cultural and Artistic Activities at the Culture Ministry since 2018.

Photo: New director of Iran’s Music Office Mohammad Allahyari Fumani in an undated photo.

