Iran’s sports museum opens in Tehran

TEHRAN – Iran’s sports museum was inaugurated in National Olympic Committee headquarters in Tehran on Monday.

First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri, Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, Masoud Soltanifar, President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Reza Salehi Amiri and the country’s well-known Olympic and Paralympic athletes attended the inauguration.

The museum displays Iranian athletes’ medals, jerseys, statues and sporting memorabilia.

The museum is free to the public.