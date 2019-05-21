Iran’s sports museum opens in Tehran
May 21, 2019
TEHRAN – Iran’s sports museum was inaugurated in National Olympic Committee headquarters in Tehran on Monday.
First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri, Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, Masoud Soltanifar, President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Reza Salehi Amiri and the country’s well-known Olympic and Paralympic athletes attended the inauguration.
The museum displays Iranian athletes’ medals, jerseys, statues and sporting memorabilia.
The museum is free to the public.
