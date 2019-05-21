Diplomat says Netanyahu seeking to turn Bahrain into an Israeli island

TEHRAN – Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy advisor to the parliament speaker, said on Tuesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to turn Bahrain into an Israeli island.

In a post on his Twitter account, Amir Abdollahian said Donald Trump’s Zionist son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has announced the unveiling of the “deal of the century” in Bahrain.

“Netanyahu is seeking to turn Bahrain into an Israeli island and Riyadh wants Bahrain to pay the heavy price of the ‘deal of the century’,” added Amir Abdollahian who served as Iran’s deputy foreign minister for Arab and African affairs and also Tehran’s ambassador in certain Arab states.

Amir Abdollahian further said that the al-Khalifa regime in Bahrain is committing crimes against the Bahraini people and betraying the Palestinian nation.

On Sunday, the U.S. announced that it will co-host an economic “workshop” with Bahrain to encourage investment in the occupied Palestinian territories “that could be made possible by a peace agreement”.

“Peace to Prosperity will facilitate discussions on an ambitious, achievable vision and framework for a prosperous future for the Palestinian people and the region,” the White House said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly touted his plan for peace between Palestinians and Israelis as the “deal of the century”.

But Palestinian officials have rebuked the U.S. effort, which they believe will be heavily biased in favor of Israel. The peace plan has been put together without participation from the Palestinians.

MH/PA