JICA completes first phase of Iran’s tourism development project

TEHRAN - Japan International Cooperation Agency has recently accomplished the first phase of a tourism development project, which is carried out in a vast span of land in northwest Iran.

The first phase of the project was launched with the cooperation of Japan’s tourism specialists, Mehr quoted Alireza Rahimi, the director of Iran’s tourism planning and development as saying on Wednesday.

The project goes through three phases of primary studies, field visits and the development of a comprehensive tourism plan in northwest of the country, the official said.

Referring to scientific and specialized capacity of the Japanese agency, he mentioned that a team of advisers along with the provincial supervisors will pay visits to six provinces of Iran including West and East Azarbaijan, Ardebil, Kordestan, Zanjan and Qazvin in order to investigate their untapped potential.

Rahimi said that the JICA experts have so far investigated capabilities for the Aras Free Zone and Maku Free Zone, adding, they have also visited three UNESCO World Heritage sites in Iran.

The experts have also investigated Sabalan Mountain and its hot-water spas as a potential World Heritage.

